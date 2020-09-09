Valley Fire Update: San Diego County Establishes Recovery Hotline and Email

The County of San Diego has established a Recovery Hotline and email to help all those affected by the Valley Fire.

The Recovery Hotline, (858) 715-2200, will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and through the upcoming weekend.

The Recovery email, ValleyFireRecovery@sdcounty.ca.gov, will also be answered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and through the upcoming weekend.

After this weekend, messages and emails received after hours will be responded to on the next following business day, Mondays through Fridays.

The Valley Fire is an ongoing incident. Additional wildfire recovery information and guidance will come as the fire is contained.

ASL | Audio