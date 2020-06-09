Register for AlertSanDiego,the region's emergency mass notification system.

9/06/2020 06:21 PM PDT Valley Fire Road Closures ASL | Audio
9/06/2020 03:49 PM PDT Valley Fire Update #7: Additional Evacuation Warnings ASL | Audio
9/06/2020 03:02 PM PDT Valley Fire Update #6: Additional Evacuation Orders ASL | Audio
9/06/2020 02:50 PM PDT Valley Fire Update #6 Additional Evacuation Orders
9/06/2020 01:47 PM PDT Temporary Evacuation Points ASL | Audio

Please note that Disaster Info Updates on SDCountyEmergency.com are intended for regional emergencies that pose significant threat to large numbers of people and/or property. Check media and local fire and/or law enforcement for information about smaller, localized events.

Last Updated 9/6/2020 at 5:05 PM PDT

Please note that fire, evacuation, and other hazard boundaries are approximate and can change rapidly. This map is based on official mapping sources that show rough footprints of active emergencies and emergency notification areas from responding agencies that may take several hours to produce. Zooming into specific locations may produce misleading information. Please monitor official  County of San Diego Updates or call 2-1-1 for specific emergency information such as road closures and evacuations.

Localized Hazards

Earthquake
Epidemic
Fire
Flood
General Hazard
Hazardous Material
Landslide
Law Enforcement
Tsunami

Evacuation Centers

Temporary Evacuation Point
Shelter
Large Animal Shelter
Charging Station

Recovery Centers

Cooling Center
Donation Management Site
Feeding Site
Local Assistance Center
Point of Dispensing
Point of Distribution

Evacuation Routes

AlertSanDiego Notification Areas

Repopulation
Evacuation Warning
Evacuation Order
General Emergency

Fire Perimeter

 