Disaster Info Updates
|Post Date
|Headline
|Accessible Formats
|9/06/2020 06:21 PM PDT
|Valley Fire Road Closures
|ASL | Audio
|9/06/2020 03:49 PM PDT
|Valley Fire Update #7: Additional Evacuation Warnings
|ASL | Audio
|9/06/2020 03:02 PM PDT
|Valley Fire Update #6: Additional Evacuation Orders
|ASL | Audio
|9/06/2020 02:50 PM PDT
|Valley Fire Update #6 Additional Evacuation Orders
|9/06/2020 01:47 PM PDT
|Temporary Evacuation Points
|ASL | Audio
Please note that Disaster Info Updates on SDCountyEmergency.com are intended for regional emergencies that pose significant threat to large numbers of people and/or property. Check media and local fire and/or law enforcement for information about smaller, localized events.
County of San Diego Emergency Map
Last Updated 9/6/2020 at 5:05 PM PDT
Click map to enlarge
Please note that fire, evacuation, and other hazard boundaries are approximate and can change rapidly. This map is based on official mapping sources that show rough footprints of active emergencies and emergency notification areas from responding agencies that may take several hours to produce. Zooming into specific locations may produce misleading information. Please monitor official County of San Diego Updates or call 2-1-1 for specific emergency information such as road closures and evacuations.
LEGEND
Localized Hazards
Evacuation Centers
Recovery Centers
Evacuation Routes
AlertSanDiego Notification Areas
Fire Perimeter
